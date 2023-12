Allen is out for Friday's game versus the Kings due to a groin strain, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

It's unclear when Allen strained his groin, but will cause him to miss his third game of the season Friday. With Bradley Beal (back) and Kevin Durant (ankle) also out, Eric Gordon, Jordan Goodwin and Josh Okogie are candidates to receive increased playing time. Allen's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors.