Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Despite participating in the Suns' morning shootaround, Allen has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game. With Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) also sidelined, Ryan Dunn, Josh Okogie and Royce O'Neale should be the primary beneficiaries Friday night, while TyTy Washington, Oso Ighodaro, Monte Morris and Damion Lee could also see increased roles.