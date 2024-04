Allen (ankle) will not play in Friday's Game 3 versus the Timberwolves.

This is a tough blow for the Suns, as Allen has been key to Phoenix's floor spacing this season. He was able to get in a limited practice Thursday and is considered day-to-day, so the Suns could potentially get him back for Game 4 on Sunday. Eric Gordon and Royce O'Neale are candidates to see increased run in the meantime.