Suns' Grayson Allen: Won't play Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Allen (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Lakers.
No surprise here, as Allen was previously listed as doubtful. With Allen out for a third straight game, Royce O'Neale is likely to see an uptick in minutes.
