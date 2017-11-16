Suns' Greg Monroe: Available to play Thursday
Monroe (calf) will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe has been out for his last nine games, which included time he spent with the Bucks prior to being traded to the Suns. However, it appears his calf has responded well to treatment and is finally back to full strength. With Tyson Chandler (illness) sitting out, Monroe will likely slot in behind Alen Len at center, though there's an outside chance he picks up the start in his Sun debut. Either way, coach Jay Triano may want to avoid playing Monroe for too man minutes considering he's fresh off an extended absence.
