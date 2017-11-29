Suns' Greg Monroe: Back in starting five
Monroe will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
The Suns have experimented with a number of frontcourt alignments since acquiring Monroe from Milwaukee. Most recently, Monroe came off the bench Tuesday against the Bulls, while Tyson Chandler and Dragan Bender got the nod up front. Prior to that, coach Jay Triano had started Monroe and Chandler together, in addition to trying lineups with either Chandler or Monroe starting alongside Marquese Chriss. On Wednesday, Triano will go with Monroe and Chriss in the frontcourt, and they'll be joined by T.J. Warren, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.