Suns' Greg Monroe: Back in starting five

Monroe will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

The Suns have experimented with a number of frontcourt alignments since acquiring Monroe from Milwaukee. Most recently, Monroe came off the bench Tuesday against the Bulls, while Tyson Chandler and Dragan Bender got the nod up front. Prior to that, coach Jay Triano had started Monroe and Chandler together, in addition to trying lineups with either Chandler or Monroe starting alongside Marquese Chriss. On Wednesday, Triano will go with Monroe and Chriss in the frontcourt, and they'll be joined by T.J. Warren, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis.