Suns' Greg Monroe: Collects double-double Wednesday
Monroe scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-111 loss to Denver.
After being inactive for the last five games, Monroe collected his fifth double-double of the season after getting the start against Denver. The center has only played 19 of a possible 38 games this season split between Milwaukee and Phoenix. However, for Phoenix, Monroe is averaging 11.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 14 games. That being said, he has not played more than three games in a row since December 5-9. In addition, Monroe has only been active in three out of the 12 games since then. Until there is steady playing time for him, Monroe is not a solid option moving forward.
