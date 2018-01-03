Suns' Greg Monroe: Could enter rotation if Chandler sits
Monroe could enter the rotation Wednesday if Tyson Chandler rests Wednesday against the Nuggets, the Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe has been a DNP-CD in five straight games, but with the Suns playing on the second night of a back-to-back, he'll have an opportunity to play, should the team rest Chandler, as anticipated. The last two times Chandler rested, Monroe played 27 and 30 minutes, respectively, splitting time up front with Alex Len. In a win over Memphis on Dec. 21, Monroe had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. And in a loss to the Raptors on Dec. 13, the veteran finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...