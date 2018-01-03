Suns' Greg Monroe: Could enter rotation if Chandler sits

Monroe could enter the rotation Wednesday if Tyson Chandler rests Wednesday against the Nuggets, the Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe has been a DNP-CD in five straight games, but with the Suns playing on the second night of a back-to-back, he'll have an opportunity to play, should the team rest Chandler, as anticipated. The last two times Chandler rested, Monroe played 27 and 30 minutes, respectively, splitting time up front with Alex Len. In a win over Memphis on Dec. 21, Monroe had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. And in a loss to the Raptors on Dec. 13, the veteran finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.