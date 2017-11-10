Suns' Greg Monroe: Doesn't go through shootaround Friday

Monroe (calf) did not participate in Friday's shootaround, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Monroe continues to deal with a calf injury that's sidelined him since late October. That said, reports have indicated that the Suns are looking to shop the big man they just acquired from Milwaukee. So, even when he is fully healthy, he may not step on the floor in a Phoenix uniform. In the meantime, his fantasy value remains somewhat up in the air.