Suns' Greg Monroe: Doesn't go through shootaround Friday
Monroe (calf) did not participate in Friday's shootaround, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Monroe continues to deal with a calf injury that's sidelined him since late October. That said, reports have indicated that the Suns are looking to shop the big man they just acquired from Milwaukee. So, even when he is fully healthy, he may not step on the floor in a Phoenix uniform. In the meantime, his fantasy value remains somewhat up in the air.
More News
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...