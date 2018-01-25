Suns' Greg Monroe: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Monroe scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-101 loss to the Pacers.
Tyson Chandler got into early foul trouble and played only 10 minutes, leaving plenty of court time for Monroe to collect his sixth double-double in 17 games as a member of the Suns. Alex Len (ankle) isn't expected to miss much time, however, so expect Monroe to head back to the end of the bench soon enough.
