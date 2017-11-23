Suns' Greg Monroe: Double-doubles against former teammates
Monroe produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.
Monroe saw plenty of playing time against one of his former squads, which led to his best scoring and rebound totals in his four games in a Suns uniform. The 27-year-old big man can offer plenty off the bench, although the Suns will have to sort out minutes between him and Alex Len behind Tyson Chandler for the time being. If he's afforded sufficient playing time, Monroe is a threat for a double-double on any given night.
