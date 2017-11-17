Suns' Greg Monroe: Double-doubles in first game
Monroe collected 20 points on 10-14 FG, adding 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 loss to Houston.
Monroe made his season debut for the Suns, playing a season-high 26 minutes in the process. He looked good during his time on the floor, also collecting his first double-double of the season. It is hard to accurately determine where he fits on this team, and the rotation is going to be a mystery. Tyson Chandler (illness) has already been ruled out for Friday's match against the Lakers, likely meaning Monroe is in the starting lineup once again. He is worth adding if you are in need of a big man, but be prepared for some uncertainty.
