Suns' Greg Monroe: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Monroe posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.
The veteran big man drew the start in place of Tyson Chandler (personal) and produced his second double-double in his last four games. Monroe has three double-digit rebound outings overall during that span and has produced more often than not when called upon since arriving in Phoenix. His playing time has also encouragingly been steady since late November, as Monroe has seen at least 20 minutes in each of his last six contests.
More News
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.