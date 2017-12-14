Suns' Greg Monroe: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss

Monroe posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran big man drew the start in place of Tyson Chandler (personal) and produced his second double-double in his last four games. Monroe has three double-digit rebound outings overall during that span and has produced more often than not when called upon since arriving in Phoenix. His playing time has also encouragingly been steady since late November, as Monroe has seen at least 20 minutes in each of his last six contests.