Suns' Greg Monroe: Draws start in debut
Monroe will start at center in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
With Tyson Chandler out, the Suns want to keep their second unit intact, so Monroe will start in his debut with the Suns. He has been sidelined since Oct. 26 with a calf injury, which has totaled nine games missed. It remains to be seen how heavy of a workload the big man will see right away, but it looks like he should have an opportunity to produce early on.
