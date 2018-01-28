Suns' Greg Monroe: Headed back to bench Sunday

Monroe will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe started Friday's game against the Knicks with Tyson Chandler out with an illness, posting seven points, 10 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes. However, Chandler is back to full strength and will rejoin the starting five, which sends Monroe back to his typical bench role. That said, with fellow reserve center Alex Len (ankle) out, Monroe could still see a decent workload off the bench.