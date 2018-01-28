Suns' Greg Monroe: Headed back to bench Sunday
Monroe will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe started Friday's game against the Knicks with Tyson Chandler out with an illness, posting seven points, 10 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes. However, Chandler is back to full strength and will rejoin the starting five, which sends Monroe back to his typical bench role. That said, with fellow reserve center Alex Len (ankle) out, Monroe could still see a decent workload off the bench.
More News
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Friday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting at center Monday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Likely set for reduced role Friday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...