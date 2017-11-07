Suns' Greg Monroe: Headed to Phoenix in trade

Monroe (calf), in a deal being finalized, will be traded to the Suns along with a first-round pick in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Bledsoe trade saga is finally over, and as a result, Monroe will be headed to Phoenix, where he'll join a crowded frontcourt with a mix of young players and veterans. It's unclear exactly where Monroe fits into the Suns rotation at this time, as they'll want to continue to develop their young talent in Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, but they also now have a lot of money invested in Tyson Chandler and Monroe for this season. Regardless, Monroe is likely still out for another week with left calf soreness, so the big man's role won't be uncovered until he is again healthy enough to play. But, with Phoenix's frontcourt depth, Monroe's fantasy value will likely take a hit.