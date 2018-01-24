Suns' Greg Monroe: Heading back to bench Wednesday

Monroe will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Jay Triano opted to give Greg Monroe the start against the Bucks -- his former team -- Monday, deploying him 30 minutes. Prior to that, however, Monroe had appeared in just one of the Suns' past six games, totaling three minutes. So, while Monroe will be coming off the bench Wednesday, there's far from a guarantee he'll see the floor.