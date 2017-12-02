Suns' Greg Monroe: Heads to bench Saturday
Monroe will come off the bench while Tyson Chandler draws the start at center for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe continues to bounce back and forth between the starting lineup and the bench in Phoenix, even collecting a DNP-CD against Chicago earlier in the week. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...