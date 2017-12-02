Suns' Greg Monroe: Heads to bench Saturday

Monroe will come off the bench while Tyson Chandler draws the start at center for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe continues to bounce back and forth between the starting lineup and the bench in Phoenix, even collecting a DNP-CD against Chicago earlier in the week. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.