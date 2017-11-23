Suns' Greg Monroe: Heads to bench Wednesday
Monroe will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bucks with Tyson Chandler (illness) healthy and drawing the start at center, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe has averaged 21.0 minutes per game (12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds) since joining the Suns. But, with Chandler healthy and Alex Len also in the mix for time at center, Monroe's role could take a significant hit. The situation is certainly worth monitoring, as Monroe is a valid fantasy option in a variety of formats.
