Suns' Greg Monroe: Likely set for reduced role Friday
Monroe will likely return to a minimal role for Friday's game against the Spurs.
The Suns' center rotation has been a mess since they acquired Monroe from Milwaukee in the Eric Bledsoe trade, and Monroe has essentially been relegated to inactive duty whenever Tyson Chandler is in the lineup, as will be the case Friday. Phoenix held Chandler out of Wednesday's game against Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, which freed up a spot int he starting lineup for Monroe. The veteran took advantage, playing 35 minutes and finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. However, that performance came on the back of five straight DNP-CD's, and all signs point to Monroe once again sinking back to a minimal role Friday.
