Suns' Greg Monroe: Out again Monday
Monroe (calf) will not play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The newest member of the Suns is still working his way back from some lingering calf soreness, and he remains without a specific timetable for a return. He should continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis with his next opportunity to return not being until Thursday against the Rockets.
