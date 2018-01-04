Suns' Greg Monroe: Picks up start Wednesday
Monroe will start at center Wednesday against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Monroe hasn't played in five straight games as a coach's decision, but he'll step into the starting five for Wednesday's tilt with Tyson Chandler (rest) unavailable. With Chandler out, the big man could prove to be a solid DFS play Wednesday; he played 27 and 30 minutes the last two times Chandler rested, posting averages of 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 block.
