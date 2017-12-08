Suns' Greg Monroe: Plays 27 minutes in loss
Monroe collected 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to Washington.
Monroe received an unexpected start Thursday, as Tyson Chandler (personal) was given the night off. The center rotation has been a bit of a mess over the past two weeks, however, Monroe has shown glimpses of what he can bring to a fantasy squad. There is still a lot of uncertainty moving forward, but he is worth stashing if you have some room on your bench.
