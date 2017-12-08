Suns' Greg Monroe: Plays 27 minutes in loss

Monroe collected 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to Washington.

Monroe received an unexpected start Thursday, as Tyson Chandler (personal) was given the night off. The center rotation has been a bit of a mess over the past two weeks, however, Monroe has shown glimpses of what he can bring to a fantasy squad. There is still a lot of uncertainty moving forward, but he is worth stashing if you have some room on your bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop