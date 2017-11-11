Suns' Greg Monroe: Remains out vs. Wolves
Monroe (calf) will not play Saturday against Minnesota, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Monroe continues to nurse a calf injury, which has kept him sidelined since late last month. Consider the big man, who was recently traded to Phoenix, questionable on a game-to-game basis going forward. His next chance to play will come Monday versus the Lakers.
