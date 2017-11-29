Suns' Greg Monroe: Returns to reserve role
Monroe will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Bulls, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe will play a reserve role in favor of second year stretch-four Dragan Bender. It will be his second time coming off the bench in six games with the Suns. The decision is likely matchup based, but the team could also be giving Bender a chance to make an impression. Still, the most minutes Monroe has played with the Suns came in his previous reserve stint, so it is tough to predict what type of workload he will see Tuesday.
