Suns' Greg Monroe: Scores 14 points in Monday's loss
Monroe supplied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Monroe drew the start in place of Tyson Chandler (undisclosed), though backup big man Alex Len earned 25 minutes off the pine. Monroe has appeared in five straight games, this after appearing in just two of the previous 12 games (dating back to late December). Monroe has been solid when he's been part of the rotation, even in limited minutes, but fantasy owners should always be sure that he's slated to suit up before counting on him.
