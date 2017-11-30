Suns' Greg Monroe: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's loss

Monroe totaled 14 points (7-10 FG), seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 loss to the Pistons.

Monroe put up a decent line as the starter, this after receiving a DNP-Coach's Decision in Tuesday's win over the Bulls. Given that the Suns are currently carrying three centers (the other two being Tyson Chandler and Alex Len), it will likely be tough to predict who plays and how much on any given night, as all three have appeared in the same contest just once over the last five tilts.