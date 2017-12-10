Suns' Greg Monroe: Shifting back to bench role Saturday

Monroe will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe has started the last two games in place of Tyson Chandler (personal), a stretch where he averaged a respectable 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 26.5 minutes. However, Chandler has been cleared to play and will rejoin the top unit, which sends Monroe back to the bench. With fellow reserve center Alex Len dealing with a knee injury, look for Monroe to take on the bulk of the backup minutes behind Chandler. That said, the uncertainty surrounding Monroe's exact role likely makes him someone to avoid Saturday for fantasy purposes.