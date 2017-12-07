Suns' Greg Monroe: Shifting back to bench role Thursday
Monroe will shift back to the bench for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe picked up the start on Tuesday with Tyson Chandler sitting out for rest, posting a double-double with 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes. However, Chandler will be returning to the starting five Thursday, which means Monroe will head back to a bench role. With Alen Len also in the fold, coach Jay Triano indicated he could use all three centers Thursday with a 20, 20 and eight breakdown for minutes, but it's unclear exactly which workload Monroe would see. For that reason, he'll be very risky fantasy play for Thursday's slate.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.