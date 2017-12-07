Suns' Greg Monroe: Shifting back to bench role Thursday

Monroe will shift back to the bench for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe picked up the start on Tuesday with Tyson Chandler sitting out for rest, posting a double-double with 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes. However, Chandler will be returning to the starting five Thursday, which means Monroe will head back to a bench role. With Alen Len also in the fold, coach Jay Triano indicated he could use all three centers Thursday with a 20, 20 and eight breakdown for minutes, but it's unclear exactly which workload Monroe would see. For that reason, he'll be very risky fantasy play for Thursday's slate.