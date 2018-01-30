Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting at center Monday

Monroe will start at center for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are set to be without Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) on Monday, so Monroe will get the call with the top unit once again. Alex Len (ankle) has been cleared to play, but Marqueese Chriss (ankle) joins Chandler on the sidelines, so there should be plenty of minutes available for Monroe in the frontcourt. With a hefty workload in store, go ahead and get Monroe active for Monday's contest.