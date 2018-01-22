Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting at center Monday

Monroe will start at center for Monday's game against the Bucks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe has been a DNP-CD in five of the last six games, but coach Jay Triano will change up his lineup in an effort to get Tyson Chandler some rest. In 11 previous starts this season, Monroe has averaged 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 24.0 minutes, so expect a significant increase in playing time considering his recent exclusion from the rotation. While the Suns haven't ruled out Chandler officially, there's a chance he doesn't see the floor at all. This will likely just be a one-game stint in the top unit for Monroe.