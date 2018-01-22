Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting at center Monday
Monroe will start at center for Monday's game against the Bucks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe has been a DNP-CD in five of the last six games, but coach Jay Triano will change up his lineup in an effort to get Tyson Chandler some rest. In 11 previous starts this season, Monroe has averaged 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 24.0 minutes, so expect a significant increase in playing time considering his recent exclusion from the rotation. While the Suns haven't ruled out Chandler officially, there's a chance he doesn't see the floor at all. This will likely just be a one-game stint in the top unit for Monroe.
More News
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Likely set for reduced role Friday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Could enter rotation if Chandler sits•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Thursday•
-
Suns' Greg Monroe: Will come off bench Saturday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...