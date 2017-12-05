Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting at center Tuesday
Monroe will draw the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns are contemplating sitting Tyson Chandler for rest Tuesday and Alex Len is currently a game-time decision with an ankle injury, so Monroe gets the call to join the top unit. Monroe should be in line for an increased workload while working with the starting five, especially if neither Chandler or Len are ultimately cleared to play. The Suns have rotated their big men with DNP-CDs over the last few weeks, which severely hurts the fantasy value of Monroe, who's been held out of two of the last four games for that exact reason. That said, Monroe should see plenty of playing time in Tuesday's start.
