Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Friday

Monroe is a late addition to the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Suns confirmed Tyson Chandler as the starting center earlier in the evening, but ultimately changed their minds moments before tip-off. Monroe has been in and out of the rotation since arriving in Phoenix, but should have an opportunity for a healthy workload Friday.

