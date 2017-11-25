Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Friday

Monroe will draw the start at power forward for Friday's game against the Pelicnas, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

After drawing starts in his first three games with the Suns, Monroe played a reserve role against his former team Wednesday due to the return of Tyson Chandler. However, he will return to the starting lineup along with Chandler Friday in order to matchup against the Pelican's dynamic frontcourt duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. Marquese Chriss will slide to the bench as a result.