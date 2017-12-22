Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Thursday

Monroe will get the start at center for Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Monroe logged a DNP-Coach's Decision in the Suns' previous three games, but will get the start at center Thursday with Tyson Chandler (rest) sidelined. It is unclear if the team plans on buying Monroe's contract out or if he will have a role going forward, but the big man should be in line for a relatively healthy role Thursday.