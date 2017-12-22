Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Thursday
Monroe will get the start at center for Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Monroe logged a DNP-Coach's Decision in the Suns' previous three games, but will get the start at center Thursday with Tyson Chandler (rest) sidelined. It is unclear if the team plans on buying Monroe's contract out or if he will have a role going forward, but the big man should be in line for a relatively healthy role Thursday.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...