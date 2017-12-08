Suns' Greg Monroe: Starting Thursday

Monroe will get the start at center for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Monroe would come off the bench Thursday. However, Tyson Chandler has since been ruled out for personal reasons, so Monroe will get the starting nod. The big man should see a relatively healthy workload as a result.

