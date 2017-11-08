Suns' Greg Monroe: Unlikely to remain with Phoenix
The Suns, who acquired Monroe (calf) along with a 2018 first-round draft pick from the Bucks in exchange for point guard Eric Bledsoe on Tuesday, are hoping to deal the veteran center elsewhere, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN.com reports.
With the Suns already having two back-to-the-basket centers on the roster in Tyson Chandler and Alex Len and likely not in contention for a playoff spot, it appears Phoenix only valued Monroe for his $17.8 million expiring contract, which could draw interest from clubs in need of an offensive-minded big man. If the Suns are unable to find a suitor for Monroe, it's likely the team would buy out his contract before the February trade deadline, which would afford the veteran some more agency with where he ultimately lands. Once Monroe recovers from the calf issue that's sidelined him for the better part of two weeks, it's unlikely that he would see much run with the Suns, but his next team could prove more favorable for gaining both playing time and fantasy value.
