Suns' Greg Monroe: Upgraded to questionable for Thursday

Monroe (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Monroe has missed the last nine games with a sore calf, extending back to his time with the Bucks to start the season. However, it appears he's finally inching towards a return and could be available as soon as Thursday's contest. With Tyson Chandler questionable with an illness, Monroe would be a welcomed addition to the frontcourt, though he likely wouldn't be relied upon for a hefty workload considering he's coming off an extended absence.