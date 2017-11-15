Suns' Greg Monroe: Upgraded to questionable for Thursday
Monroe (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Monroe has missed the last nine games with a sore calf, extending back to his time with the Bucks to start the season. However, it appears he's finally inching towards a return and could be available as soon as Thursday's contest. With Tyson Chandler questionable with an illness, Monroe would be a welcomed addition to the frontcourt, though he likely wouldn't be relied upon for a hefty workload considering he's coming off an extended absence.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.