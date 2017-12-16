Suns' Greg Monroe: Will come off bench Saturday
Monroe, with Tyson Chandler drawing the start, will come off the pine for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Chandler missing Wednesday's game due to a personal matter, Monroe started and saw 30 minutes, dropping 17 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Since joining the Suns, he's averaged 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 22.8 minutes per game.
