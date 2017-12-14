Suns' Greg Monroe: Will start Wednesday

Monroe will start at center in place of Tyson Chandler on Wednesday against the Raptors, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Tyson Chandler out for personal reasons, Greg Monroe will be slotted into the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest. Monroe has started the last three games he's played in, averaging 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over 25.0 minutes per game.

