Suns' Greg Monroe: Won't play Wednesday

Monroe is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Monroe isn't even with the team for Wednesday's tilt, sparking rumors that a contract buyout could be coming in the near future for the big man. He's been solid when given playing time, averaging 11.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 23.2 minutes per game. Tyson Chandler and Marquese Chriss (ankle) are both candidates to see expanded roles with Monroe and Alex Len (ankle) both unavailable.