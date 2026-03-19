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Highsmith (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.

After not including him on the original injury report, the Suns are now thinking about holding Highsmith out for right knee injury management. Rasheer Fleming and Jordan Goodwin could pick up a few extra minutes if Highsmith cannot play, as Royce O'Neale (knee) has been ruled out.

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