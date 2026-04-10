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Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Listed out for Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Highsmith (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Highsmith is slated for a 12th straight absence while dealing with a right knee injury. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive in the regular-season finale Sunday against Oklahoma City, though it's unclear at this time whether he's nearing a return.