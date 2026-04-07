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section: | slug: suns-haywood-highsmith-listed-out-for-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Listed out for Tuesday
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1 min read
Highsmith (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Highsmith is in line for his 10th consecutive absence while on the mend from a right knee injury. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Wednesday against Dallas.
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