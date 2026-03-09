Highsmith finished Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets with three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

With Grayson Allen (knee) joining Jordan Goodwin (calf), Mark Williams (foot) and Dillon Brooks (hand) on the sideline Sunday, Highsmith was able to crack the Phoenix rotation for what was his season debut. After completing his recovery from August surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, Highsmith was cleared to play at the beginning of the month, but he went unused in coach's decisions in the Suns' previous three contests. Assuming Allen is available for the Suns' next game Tuesday in Milwaukee, Highsmith could find himself back outside of the rotation. Even if Highsmith maintains a regular spot on the second unit, his low usage rate will effectively keep him off the fantasy radar.