Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Logs 21 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith finished Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets with three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.
Highsmith saw a sizable workload in his season debut after a lengthy recovery from his knee issue. Highsmith is mostly a defensive specialist with a low usage rate, so he's unlikely to make a big fantasy impact.
