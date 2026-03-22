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Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Out again Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Highsmith (knee) remains out for Sunday's game versus the Raptors.
This will be the third straight game on the sidelines for Highsmith, which should result in some extra minutes for Rasheer Fleming. Highsmith's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Nuggets.