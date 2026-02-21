The Suns announced Saturday that Highsmith (knee) will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Highsmith has yet to make his season debut after undergoing right knee surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus. He was traded from Miami to Brooklyn shortly thereafter but was ultimately waived by the Nets on Feb. 5. While he has since caught on with the Suns on a multi-year deal and had been taking part in 5-on-5 drills prior to being waived by Brooklyn, he won't be rushed along in his recovery from major surgery. Highsmith could be a valuable role player for Phoenix once he's eventually cleared to play, though the organization is counting on him to contribute more in 2026-27 rather than this season.