Highsmith (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

After being cut loose by the Nets earlier this month, Highsmith quickly agreed to a two-year deal with the Suns upon clearing waivers. However, despite progressing to taking part in 5-on-5 on-court drills prior to being waived, Highsmith needs more time to get back to 100 percent health coming off of August surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Highsmith is still "weeks away" from making his Suns debut, with the team's decision to sign him being more of a move for 2026-27 rather than this season.