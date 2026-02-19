This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Haywood Highsmith: Still out Thursday
Highsmith (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
After linking up with the Suns during the All-Star break, Highsmith still isn't ready to make his season debut following offseason knee surgery. The forward can be considered week-to-week until Phoenix provides an update on his rehab.